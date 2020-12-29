NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) Insider David Stewart Downie Sells 10,000 Shares

NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) insider David Stewart Downie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

Shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91. NWF Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 218 ($2.85). The stock has a market cap of £98.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

