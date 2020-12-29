Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of AGTC opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

