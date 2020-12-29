Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.58.
Shares of AGTC opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $10.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
