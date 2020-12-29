Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GEVO. BidaskClub raised Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.92.

GEVO stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $576.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.43.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Gevo by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

