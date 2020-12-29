Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.33.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

