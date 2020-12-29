Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.34.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average is $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

