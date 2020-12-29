Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $24.37 million and $1.51 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Bitfinex, DragonEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00024267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00145629 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00214086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.02 or 0.00616759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00332627 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00056822 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,015,760,536 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,563,738,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Bancor Network, OTCBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

