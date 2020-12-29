Peony (PNY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,935.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a total market capitalization of $124,052.51 and $4,935.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002722 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,050,239 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

