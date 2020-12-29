Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches Market Cap of $153.95 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $153.95 million and approximately $171.86 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00024267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00145629 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00214086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.02 or 0.00616759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00332627 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00056822 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.