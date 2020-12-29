IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) Shares Up 2.5%

IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 354.20 ($4.63) and last traded at GBX 352.80 ($4.61). 237,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,095,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.20 ($4.50).

A number of research firms have recently commented on IWG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) price target on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) price target on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG plc (IWG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 321.86 ($4.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 335.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 287. The company has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of -36.00.

In other IWG plc (IWG.L) news, insider Francois Pauly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.23), for a total value of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

About IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

