ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Shares Down 0.3%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) shares fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69. 1,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 15,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ITV alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.