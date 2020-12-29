IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Stock Price Up 4.5%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

IGGHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

