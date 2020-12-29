Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

TPB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.42. 128,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,774. The company has a market cap of $889.59 million, a P/E ratio of 145.07 and a beta of 0.74. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.74 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $14,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 25.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

