Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 686,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

