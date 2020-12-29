Tidex Token Tops One Day Volume of $2.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $891,732.62 and $2.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00144093 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00211670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00618296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00334387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00056273 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

