Metadium (META) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $10.73 million and $80,902.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bytex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00144093 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00211670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00618296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00334387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00056273 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bytex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.