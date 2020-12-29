FLETA (FLETA) Price Tops $0.0044

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One FLETA token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $4.71 million and $121,478.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00144093 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00211670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00618296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00334387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00056273 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,078,893,818 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

