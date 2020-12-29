Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.09. 2,025,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,046. The company has a market capitalization of $847.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.15. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,008 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

