Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays cut Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pluralsight in the third quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Pluralsight by 81.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pluralsight by 392.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Pluralsight by 113.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the third quarter worth $81,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

