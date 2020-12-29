Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCGN. ValuEngine cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. 137,509,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,624,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ocugen by 964.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 162,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Ocugen by 103.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 676.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

