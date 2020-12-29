Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.19. 299,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,082. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.57.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total value of $485,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,324 shares of company stock valued at $14,802,045. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Stamps.com by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Stamps.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

