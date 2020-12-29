3Pea International (OTCMKTS:TPNL) Stock Price Down 1%

3Pea International Inc (OTCMKTS:TPNL) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.78. 291,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 341,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87.

About 3Pea International (OTCMKTS:TPNL)

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

