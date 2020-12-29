Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.51 and last traded at C$9.51. 40,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 62,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.55.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59.

Fairfax India Company Profile (TSE:FIH.U)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

