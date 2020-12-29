Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited (CCSL.L) (LON:CCSL) Trading Up 35.9%

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited (CCSL.L) (LON:CCSL) was up 35.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 47.58 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.58 ($0.62). Approximately 1,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 55,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.91.

About Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited (CCSL.L) (LON:CCSL)

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in bank capital solutions transactions primarily with the United Kingdom and European banks.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited (CCSL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited (CCSL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.