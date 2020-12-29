Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (AEFS.L) (LON:AEFS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (AEFS.L) (LON:AEFS) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07). 10,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 221,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.70 ($1.08).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.43.

Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (AEFS.L) Company Profile (LON:AEFS)

Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Oriel Asset Management LLP. It is managed by Alcentra Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. It primarily invests in floating rate secured loans or high-yield bonds that are issued by corporate entities and are rated below investment grade.

