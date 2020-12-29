BidaskClub Upgrades Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) to Buy

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,597. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 854.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.32.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 202.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 18.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 204,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

