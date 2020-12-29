Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CAN stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,291,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,489. Canaan has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter worth $63,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Canaan by 93.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 199,517 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Canaan in the third quarter worth $1,122,000.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

