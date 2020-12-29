BidaskClub Upgrades Gannett (NYSE:GCI) to Hold

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Gannett stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $385.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.85. Gannett has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $814.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gannett will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

