Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NYSE MLR traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.02. 54,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,393. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $433.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.37 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%.
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
