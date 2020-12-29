Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSE MLR traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.02. 54,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,393. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $433.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.37 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 34.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $882,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 304.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 85,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.