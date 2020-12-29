HyperQuant Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $28,250.64 and $1.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00143809 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00211253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.00615514 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00333563 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00056160 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HQTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.