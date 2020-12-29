Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IRWD. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

IRWD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.49. 862,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $14.06.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

