Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,095. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.60. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $25.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $419,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,208,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,685 and have sold 463,596 shares valued at $8,602,649. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $635,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 407,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

