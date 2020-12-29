Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Atlanticus stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.03 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 348.21% and a net margin of 15.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 26.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 595.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

