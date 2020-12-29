Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Get Crocs alerts:

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $516,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,024,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,789 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,040 shares of company stock worth $2,870,658 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 44.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth about $1,279,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Crocs by 52.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 539,672 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its position in Crocs by 323.3% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 572,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 437,100 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.