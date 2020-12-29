Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.30. 1,131,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,414. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.94. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 560,479 shares of company stock worth $48,448,737. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.