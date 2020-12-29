GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

GDS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.80. 591,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. GDS has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -172.69 and a beta of 1.18.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in GDS by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GDS by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

