Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.32. 617,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $57.11. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 56,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,697,000 after purchasing an additional 233,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

