BidaskClub Downgrades Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) to Buy

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE:BILL traded down $7.39 on Monday, reaching $141.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,942. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $2,273,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,755.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $1,529,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,670,130.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,593 shares of company stock valued at $42,934,858. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.