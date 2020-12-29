Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) (LON:FSV) Shares Up 1.9%

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) (LON:FSV) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 242.36 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.13). 588,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 638,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of £700.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 194.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L)’s payout ratio is currently -12.82%.

In other Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) news, insider Alison McGregor sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11), for a total transaction of £11,961.88 ($15,628.27). Also, insider Nigel Foster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £3,480 ($4,546.64).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) Company Profile (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

