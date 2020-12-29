TRICCAR (OTCMKTS:FOSI) Trading Down 73%

TRICCAR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOSI) fell 73% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

TRICCAR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOSI)

Triccar, Inc is a vertically integrated biomedical research, development, and marketing firm that develops, acquires, and partners to bring life-changing bioceutical solutions and pharmaceutical drugs to the global market. The company is engaged in the development of bioceutical and pharmaceutical products designed to support the well-being of humans and animals that have common diseases.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TRICCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRICCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.