Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNWN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. 49,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,041. Know Labs has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

