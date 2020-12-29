Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.15 on Monday, reaching $519.12. 2,764,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,972,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $500.80 and a 200-day moving average of $495.01. The company has a market capitalization of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

