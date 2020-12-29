Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:VERY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.85. 1,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002. The firm has a market cap of $146.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vericity has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vericity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vericity by 403.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vericity by 241.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericity by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

