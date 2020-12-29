BitDegree (BDG) Market Capitalization Tops $321,171.96

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Cobinhood and IDEX. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $321,171.96 and $102.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00045415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00293325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028990 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

