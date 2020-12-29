yOUcash (YOUC) Hits One Day Volume of $16,378.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. yOUcash has a total market cap of $12.38 million and approximately $16,378.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yOUcash has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About yOUcash

yOUcash (YOUC) is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yOUcash

