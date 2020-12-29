ThoreCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $447.03 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for approximately $5,156.94 or 0.19532763 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $447.03 million and $31,100.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00024002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00143361 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00210595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00613747 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00331086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00056635 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “THRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.