Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BNKL stock remained flat at $$1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Bionik Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Get Bionik Laboratories alerts:

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions.

Featured Article: Buyback

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bionik Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionik Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.