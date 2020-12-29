Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of BNKL stock remained flat at $$1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Bionik Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.
Bionik Laboratories Company Profile
