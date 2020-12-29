Swap (XWP) Price Hits $0.0096

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Swap has a market capitalization of $116,435.62 and approximately $15,863.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00023987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142740 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00209683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00612219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00329754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00056500 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,066,021 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

