The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $23.13 million and $5.89 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013748 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

