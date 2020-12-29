SwftCoin (SWFTC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.03 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $1.31 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00045664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00295320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00028467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

