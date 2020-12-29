Super Zero Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00040777 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002269 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020208 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004712 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003705 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

